Versace Parent Co., Zurich Spar Over COVID-19 Amicus Briefs

By Ben Zigterman (May 3, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Zurich and four other insurers told a New Jersey panel that an amicus brief from United Policyholders echoes the same "loss of use" argument made by Versace's parent company in its COVID-19 coverage appeal, which has been rejected by courts around the country. And while an amicus brief from the New Jersey Association of Justice argued that the case was dismissed too quickly and warned about upending liberal pleading standards, the insurers said in their response Monday that the brief ignored requirements that pleadings not be "mere legal conclusions." "Capri's complaint reveals no factual allegations suggesting that its properties suffered 'direct physical...

