Biden Launches Mandatory Review Of Trump-Era China Tariffs

By Alex Lawson (May 3, 2022, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration announced a mandatory review of tariffs on more than $300 billion worth of Chinese goods Tuesday, intensifying the ongoing scrutiny of the levies dating back to the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump began setting a series of tariffs on Chinese goods in 2018 after the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative rebuked Beijing for its intellectual property and forced technology transfer rules. By law, those tariffs must be reviewed after four years, a process that U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's office started with a brief notice. Tai's office will first seek comments from companies that have benefited from the...

