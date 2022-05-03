Alleged Motley Fool Hacker Charged With Insider Trading

By Al Barbarino (May 3, 2022, 6:13 PM EDT) -- An Idaho man gained unauthorized early access to trading advice on the investing website The Motley Fool to perpetrate a roughly $12.6 million insider trading scheme, the U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. The DOJ hit David Lee Stone, 36, with securities fraud charges for allegedly using his "computer skills" to access pre-publication stock picks from the investing website to generate millions in trading profits. "Though Stone may have thought that he could hide his scheme behind IP addresses, other losing trades, and donations to his church, he was wrong," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said...

