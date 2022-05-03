Uber Tells 3rd Circ. That Drivers Can't Bypass Arbitration

By Linda Chiem (May 3, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Uber has told the Third Circuit that a federal carveout for interstate transportation workers does not shield drivers from having to arbitrate their long-running wage and hour claims against the ride-hailing giant, saying Uber's valid and enforceable arbitration agreement nullifies this "sideshow" dispute. Uber urged the Third Circuit to side with a federal judge who kicked drivers' wage claims to arbitration, arguing the workers do not qualify for an exemption from the Federal Arbitration Act. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Uber Technologies Inc. filed an answering brief Monday urging the Third Circuit to affirm Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson's November decision...

