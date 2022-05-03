Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Judge Says Homebuyers Can't Bring Antitrust Suit

By Celeste Bott (May 3, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out an antitrust suit brought by a proposed class of homebuyers challenging allegedly anti-competitive National Association of Realtors commissions rules, saying home sellers pursuing similar litigation are more directly injured and better suited to pursue injunctive relief.

U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood held Monday that lead plaintiff Judah Leeder's claims against the NAR and others are barred under the U.S. Supreme Court's Illinois Brick ruling, which has generally limited federal antitrust claims under the Sherman and Clayton acts to "direct" purchasers of the price-fixed product or service, not "indirect" buyers further down the chain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!