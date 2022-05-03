Ill. Judge Says Homebuyers Can't Bring Antitrust Suit

By Celeste Bott (May 3, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has thrown out an antitrust suit brought by a proposed class of homebuyers challenging allegedly anti-competitive National Association of Realtors commissions rules, saying home sellers pursuing similar litigation are more directly injured and better suited to pursue injunctive relief. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood held Monday that lead plaintiff Judah Leeder's claims against the NAR and others are barred under the U.S. Supreme Court's Illinois Brick ruling, which has generally limited federal antitrust claims under the Sherman and Clayton acts to "direct" purchasers of the price-fixed product or service, not "indirect" buyers further down the chain....

