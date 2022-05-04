YieldStreet Can't Duck Investors Duping Suit

By Sarah Jarvis (May 4, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected YieldStreet's latest bid to toss a proposed investor class action accusing it of duping investors out of $125 million through defaulted loans, allowing the claims brought against the online platform to proceed. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said in a Tuesday order that accredited investor plaintiffs Michael Tecku, David Finkelstein and Lawrence Tjok successfully alleged at this stage of the litigation that YieldStreet made certain misleading statements, including that no product offered on its platform had suffered any principal loss. The investors alleged the statement, made in private placement memoranda, was misleading because before...

