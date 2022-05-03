10th Circ. Says Farmers' Mine Blowout Suit Is Time-Barred

By Caleb Symons (May 3, 2022, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit all but tossed a Clean Water Act lawsuit that nearly 300 Navajo farmers and ranchers in the Southwest filed over a calamitous 2015 wastewater spill, saying Tuesday that they waited too long to bring their case under state law in Colorado, where the spill occurred. In remanding the suit to district court, the unanimous appellate panel held that CWA claims tied to the Gold King Mine blowout — which released three million gallons of toxic waste into the region's watershed — must adhere to Colorado's two-year statute of limitations to promote consistency. That ruling essentially dooms the plaintiffs'...

