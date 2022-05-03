Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sears Tells 2nd Circ. To Keep $20M Hurricane Suit Paused

By Eli Flesch (May 3, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Sears asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to affirm a bankruptcy court's decision to pause a suit brought by a Puerto Rican mall seeking $20 million in hurricane damages, saying the operator's claims have the potential to deplete its bankruptcy funds.

Sears Holding Corp. said Santa Rosa Mall LLC's claims were properly stayed by a bankruptcy court concerned that the mall's suit could reduce funds available to Sears' other creditors under a $60 million settlement with the bankrupt retailer's insurers.

Under the settlement, Sears said, the retailer agreed to defend and indemnify its insurance companies against claims made for a piece...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!