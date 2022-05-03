Sears Tells 2nd Circ. To Keep $20M Hurricane Suit Paused

By Eli Flesch (May 3, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Sears asked the Second Circuit on Tuesday to affirm a bankruptcy court's decision to pause a suit brought by a Puerto Rican mall seeking $20 million in hurricane damages, saying the operator's claims have the potential to deplete its bankruptcy funds. Sears Holding Corp. said Santa Rosa Mall LLC's claims were properly stayed by a bankruptcy court concerned that the mall's suit could reduce funds available to Sears' other creditors under a $60 million settlement with the bankrupt retailer's insurers. Under the settlement, Sears said, the retailer agreed to defend and indemnify its insurance companies against claims made for a piece...

