FedEx Asks To Set Aside $9.8 Million Default Judgment

By Kelcey Caulder (May 3, 2022, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A Georgia Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday considered whether a $9.8 million default judgment against FedEx and one of its truck drivers should be set aside in a case in which the driver ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver. During oral argument, a three-judge panel questioned whether the default judgment was divisible from the now-vacated judgment against a former defendant in the case, One Bonehead Trucking. OBT employed driver Enrique Jimenez and was originally a defendant alongside him and Federal Express Co., with the court finding that the three defendants "directly and proximately caused"...

