11th Circ. Affirms Dismissal Of SOCOM Contract Fraud Suit

By Daniel Wilson (May 4, 2022, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has affirmed the dismissal of Czech arms suppliers' suit accusing U.S. Special Operations Command staff of participating in a fraud scheme related to a $2.8 million contract, after the government weighed in and asserted sovereign immunity. A Florida federal district court had correctly dismissed a lawsuit filed by Omnipol AS and Elmex Praha AS after finding that the government could substitute itself as the defendant in place of SOCOM contracting officers Amy Strother, Bryan Siedel and Kirk Bristol, who were accused of making fraudulent promises to pay the companies for assault rifles supplied to SOCOM, a three-judge panel ruled in...

