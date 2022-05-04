Holland & Knight Nets $5.8M Atty Fee For Trade Secrets Suit

By Tiffany Hu (May 4, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP secured a nearly $5.8 million attorney fee award on behalf of a California event staffing company that spent over a decade fighting a trade secrets lawsuit brought by a competitor, with a state judge slamming the rival for using litigation as a "business plan" to hurt its competitors. In a decision Monday, Orange County Judge Gregory H. Lewis granted Landmark Event Staffing Services Inc.'s request for $5.78 million in attorney fees against Contemporary Services Corp., which had accused Landmark's executives, President and COO Peter Kranske and CEO Michael Harrison, of misappropriating its trade secrets for their own...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS