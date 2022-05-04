Buyers Seek Class Cert. In J&J 'Oil-Free' False Ad Suit

By Mike Curley (May 4, 2022, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A group of moisturizer buyers has asked a California federal court to grant class certification in a suit alleging that Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.'s 'oil-free' moisturizers were falsely advertised because they did include oils. In a motion filed on Monday, named plaintiff Narguess Noohi argued that class certification is an appropriate way to approach the claims, given that every buyer of the Neutrogena facial moisturizers was subject to the same purported false advertisements and was harmed in the same way. In the motion, Noohi seeks to represent all people who bought the Neutrogena Oil Free Moisture Sensitive Skin products between...

