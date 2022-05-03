Knott Partners Sues Telepathy Labs For 1-Person Board

By Leslie A. Pappas (May 3, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- An investor in a Tampa, Florida-based company that develops chat-bot technology sued the company and its CEO in Delaware Chancery Court, alleging the company is violating its charter and Delaware law by not putting more than one person on its board. In its complaint unsealed Tuesday, New York-based hedge fund sponsor Knott Partners LP targeted Telepathy Labs Inc. and Josselyn Boudett, who according to the complaint serves as the company's president, secretary, treasurer, chief executive officer and the board's sole director. The complaint alleges that Boudett has taken a series of actions — including new stock issuance — that are invalid...

