Trump Fails To Halt Contempt Fine As Appeal Heads To Panel

By Frank G. Runyeon (May 3, 2022, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court judge on Tuesday denied former President Donald Trump's request to halt a $10,000 daily fine ordered after he was found in civil contempt for flouting a subpoena by the state attorney general in her financial fraud investigation of the Trump Organization. In a perfunctory one-line order denying Trump's request to stay the contempt order and stanch the now $80,000 debt he owes for defying New York State Attorney General Letitia James' document request, Associate Justice Tanya R. Kennedy said she would refer the matter to a full panel of judges to consider his arguments by the end of the...

