Cleary Revives NYC Hotel's Prospects In $121M Property Fight

By Joyce Hanson (June 10, 2022, 3:06 PM EDT) -- New York's hotels took a near-catastrophic hit when the pandemic forced them to close, but most have made a comeback — with the jarring exception of the Crowne Plaza Times Square, which has sat empty for two years and is only now looking to reopen thanks to a speedy court win clinched by Cleary Gottlieb. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP attorneys successfully persuaded a state judge that their client had a valid right to buy the $121 million parcel of land under the hotel at 1605 Broadway, despite an intense fight. As the parcel's years-long tenant, they argued, their client had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS