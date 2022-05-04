5th Circ. Nixes Class Cert. In Dancers' Misclassification Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 4, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- A Texas district court erred in granting collective certification to a group of exotic dancers who claimed a strip club misclassified them as independent contractors, the Fifth Circuit ruled, saying some of the purported members signed binding arbitration agreements. In a 2-1 published opinion responding to the Heartbreakers Gentlemen's Club's petition for a writ of mandamus, a three-judge panel ruled Tuesday that the lower court erred in signing off on four former dancers' bid for collective certification, saying the decision went against the 2019 circuit's decision In re: JPMorgan Chase & Co. In JPMorgan, the Fifth Circuit ruled that "district courts may...

