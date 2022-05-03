Ex-Homeland Security Agent Found Guilty In Bribery Scheme

By Hailey Konnath (May 3, 2022, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Tuesday found a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent guilty of 30 felonies stemming from an alleged bribery scheme in which he accepted cash and other perks to hand over sensitive law enforcement information and take official action, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Felix Cisneros Jr., 48, was found guilty of 26 counts of money laundering, two counts of subscribing to a false tax return and one count each of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, the Justice Department said in a statement. The jury reached its verdict after a five-day trial....

