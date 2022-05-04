Activist Investor Seeks Possible Sale Of Gaming Biz Kindred

By McCord Pagan (May 4, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Corvex Management LP said on Wednesday that it's urging gaming business Kindred Group PLC to hire a financial adviser and potentially undertake a sale of the company. Corvex said in a statement that following its disclosure on April 28 of a more than 10% stake in Kindred, it's had "constructive conversations" with the leadership of the European gambling company. "Given recent developments, we believe the Kindred board should immediately retain a leading, global financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives, including the potential value that could be achieved through a sale or business combination," Corvex said in the statement....

