Apple Trying To Reverse Loss In Dispute Over Wireless Patents

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (May 4, 2022, 6:24 PM BST) -- Apple urged an appeals court on Wednesday to overturn a ruling that it had infringed Optis' patent for wireless broadband communication, saying the judge read the patent too narrowly when assessing the iPhone maker's bid to invalidate it. Apple Retail UK Ltd. told a three-judge Court of Appeal panel that the trial court was wrong to find that Optis Cellular Technology LLC's patent for a mechanism for continuous transmission within a so-called long-term evolution network was valid, and that Apple had infringed it. Lindsay Lane QC of 8 New Square, representing Apple, told the panel that High Court Judge Richard Meade...

