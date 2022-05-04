Wizz Air Loses EU Challenge To €37M Romanian State Aid

By Silvia Martelli (May 4, 2022, 6:25 PM BST) -- Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air lost its challenge on Wednesday against €37 million ($39 million) worth of state aid Romania gave national airline TAROM as a European Union court ruled that the rescue program was needed to protect regional airline connections. The EU's General Court said that the state aid granted in 2020 was compatible with the bloc's internal market rules, because it was designed to prevent the social hardship that would have resulted from TAROM going into liquidation. The aid consisted of a €36.7 million loan to finance TAROM's liquidity following longstanding financial difficulties. Romania submitted the proposal in February...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS