Netflix Hit With Investor Suit Over Plummeting Subscriptions

By Katryna Perera (May 4, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Netflix is facing a proposed investor class action over claims that the streaming service and its executives made false and misleading statements about the company's growth and customer retention, leading to a significant stock price drop after Netflix revealed in April that it had lost more than 200,000 subscribers. Plaintiff Fiyyaz Pirani, a Netflix investor, filed a complaint in California federal court Tuesday against the streaming giant and three of its executives — co-CEO and President Reed Hastings, co-CEO and Chief Content Creator Ted Sarandos and Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of...

