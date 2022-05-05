Feds And Tobacco Cos. Agree On Retail Health Warnings

By Emily Field (May 4, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Tobacco companies, including Philip Morris USA and R.J. Reynolds, and the federal government told a D.C. federal judge on Tuesday that they had come to an agreement over point-of-sale warnings about the health effects of tobacco, the latest development in decades of litigation over tobacco warnings. In a joint filing, the government and the tobacco companies said they have reached an agreement in principle over warnings displayed in stores after extensive and monthslong negotiations. The proposed settlement includes nine main parts, such as the design and placement of the warnings in stores, displays in Spanish and consequences for non-compliance, according to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS