Honeywell Wants Workers To Cover Atty Fees In ERISA Suit

By Abby Wargo (May 4, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Honeywell International Inc. told a Michigan federal judge to grant it attorney fees after it won a retirement benefits suit against its former workers, saying the workers' unnecessary prolonging of the suit caused the company to expend additional resources that should be reimbursed. On Tuesday, the corporation asked U.S. District Judge Denise P. Hood to approve its request for a "carefully limited" sum of $263,485 after winning a decade-long suit against the United Autoworkers of America and Honeywell retirees. Honeywell asked the court to approve only the payment of fees incurred during a period of several months in 2018 and early...

