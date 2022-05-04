Germany Designates Meta For Extra Antitrust Scrutiny

By Bryan Koenig (May 4, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- German antitrust authorities singled out Meta for "extended abuse control" Wednesday under a recent law enabling officials to fast-track enforcement actions for the largest digital platforms, here including cases against the Facebook parent company over combining user data from different sources and linking virtual reality headsets with social media. As a company deemed to hold "paramount significance for competition across markets," the Bundeskartellamt, or Federal Cartel Office, said it will be able "to intervene earlier and more effectively against the practices of large digital companies." The enforcer has already applied the label to Google and parent company Alphabet under a law...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS