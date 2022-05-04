NJ Medical Facilities Must Face Suit Over Pressure Ulcers

By Bill Wichert (May 4, 2022, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court has reinstated a medical malpractice action against health care facilities alleging their purported mistreatment caused a now-deceased patient to develop pressure ulcers, ruling Wednesday that jurors must decide whether nurses repositioned him every two hours when they only documented that care once per shift. The appellate panel overturned Superior Court Judge John E. Harrington's summary judgment rulings in favor of Virtua Health facilities and nursing home Care One at Moorestown in a lawsuit from the estate of 83-year-old James Patterson, who died in November 2014 after being treated at the facilities over the preceding two...

