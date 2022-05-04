Social Cost Fight In Carbon Metric Case Is Early, 5th Circ. Told

By Clark Mindock (May 4, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration has slammed a suit challenging changes in how it estimates costs related to greenhouse gas pollution in rulemakings, arguing that GOP-led states fighting the estimates are jumping the gun by suing without concrete injuries. The administration told the Fifth Circuit Tuesday that the Republican-led attack on the government's effort to use the so-called social cost of greenhouse gas metrics in federal regulations is a non-starter, arguing that the plaintiffs lack standing to "pursue their generalized grievance about how the executive branch considers greenhouse gas emissions in its internal analyses." The states are free to wait and see how...

