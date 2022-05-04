Brown Rudnick Grows Crisis Group With Ex-Cadwalader Atty

By Emily Lever (May 4, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP has hired its second attorney from Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP in two weeks, adding a partner to its quietly launched crisis management litigation team, the firm announced Wednesday. Aaron Lang, who was a North Carolina-based special counsel at Cadwalader, will be working for his former colleague Mark Grider, who made the jump to Brown Rudnick in April to lead to the crisis management litigation and government response team. Lang will be based in New York, while Grider, a former deputy associate attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, is in Washington, D.C. "This is a time...

