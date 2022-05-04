Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Harvard, 10x Say Rival Co. Infringed Spatial Imaging Patents

By Lauren Berg (May 4, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Harvard University and 10x Genomics Inc. sued Vizgen Inc. in Delaware federal court Tuesday, saying the biotechnology rival is selling products that infringe five of their patents for spatial imaging technology allowing scientists to map gene expression in biological tissue samples.

Life sciences technology company 10x is currently developing its Xenium In Situ platform — which would allow scientists to analyze molecules directly in their tissue environment and is based on patents owned by Harvard — but Vizgen already sells its Merscope platform and lab services that infringe those patents, according to the complaint.

10x said it has invested about $1...

