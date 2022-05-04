Harvard, 10x Say Rival Co. Infringed Spatial Imaging Patents

By Lauren Berg (May 4, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Harvard University and 10x Genomics Inc. sued Vizgen Inc. in Delaware federal court Tuesday, saying the biotechnology rival is selling products that infringe five of their patents for spatial imaging technology allowing scientists to map gene expression in biological tissue samples. Life sciences technology company 10x is currently developing its Xenium In Situ platform — which would allow scientists to analyze molecules directly in their tissue environment and is based on patents owned by Harvard — but Vizgen already sells its Merscope platform and lab services that infringe those patents, according to the complaint. 10x said it has invested about $1...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS