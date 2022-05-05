Lewis Brisbois Adds 2nd Jackson Lewis Sports Atty

By Jessica Corso (May 5, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP announced Wednesday that it has added a partner in Houston specializing in representing universities in front of the National Collegiate Athletic Association, the second former Jackson Lewis PC sports attorney to join the firm in a matter of weeks. John Long spent nearly six years at Jackson Lewis before joining Lewis Brisbois in April, according to his LinkedIn profile. The announcement of his arrival comes one week after Lewis Brisbois announced that Long's Jackson Lewis colleague Gregg Clifton joined the firm in Phoenix. Both Long and Clifton specialize in sports law. Lewis Brisbois said Long...

