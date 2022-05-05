2nd Circ. Won't Revive IP Row Over 'Can't Help Falling In Love'

By Jasmin Jackson (May 4, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court's decision to dismiss a copyright suit brought by the heirs of one of the composers of the hit "Can't Help Falling In Love," finding that they can't terminate an agreement transferring song rights to a marketing agency. A three-judge panel ruled that a New York federal judge rightfully found that heirs of the late songwriter Hugo Peretti can't end a 1983 contract with Authentic Brands Group LLC that transferred certain contingent song rights to the brand advertiser. Under the Copyright Act of 1976, termination rights apply to grants "executed" by the work's...

