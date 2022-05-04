Spinal Implant Co. Accused Of Doctor Kickbacks In FCA Trial

By Gina Kim (May 4, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal jury during opening statements in a False Claims Act trial Wednesday that Reliance Medical Systems orchestrated a kickback scheme that illegally paid surgeons for using its spinal implant devices, resulting in medically unnecessary procedures and fraudulent claims to Medicare. U.S. Department of Justice attorney David M. Finkelstein told a Los Angeles jury Wednesday that Reliance Medical's owners Bret Berry and Adam Pike, who formed the company in 2006, sought to make money by paying physicians to incentivize them to use Reliance's spinal implants in surgeries performed on Medicare patients. Berry and Pike later formed two intermediary...

