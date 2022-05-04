Texas Attorney Says Vine Patent Case Will Cost Twitter $600M

By Andrew Karpan (May 4, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Dallas lawyer said Wednesday that his firm has been retained to represent VidStream in its long-running infringement case against Twitter over the social media company's defunct Vine app, a case he described as worth "beyond $600 million." The ambitious nine-figure boast came from Austin Curry of Caldwell Cassady & Curry, whose firm took over VidStream's case from Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP and Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC. VidStream is a Texas-based patent business that's trying to market intellectual property connected to a failed startup called Youtoo Technologies. "The amount Twitter owes purely from unpaid royalties is beyond $600 million...

