Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Attorney Says Vine Patent Case Will Cost Twitter $600M

By Andrew Karpan (May 4, 2022, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Dallas lawyer said Wednesday that his firm has been retained to represent VidStream in its long-running infringement case against Twitter over the social media company's defunct Vine app, a case he described as worth "beyond $600 million."

The ambitious nine-figure boast came from Austin Curry of Caldwell Cassady & Curry, whose firm took over VidStream's case from Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP and Nelson Bumgardner Conroy PC. VidStream is a Texas-based patent business that's trying to market intellectual property connected to a failed startup called Youtoo Technologies.

"The amount Twitter owes purely from unpaid royalties is beyond $600 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!