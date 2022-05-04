Co. Wins Protest Of $80M Everglades Canal Contract

By Morgan Conley (May 4, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' decision to award a Thalle Construction competitor a $79.7 million canal contract wasn't a fair fight, a Court of Federal Claims judge said, finding that the Corps arbitrarily pegged aspects of Thalle's proposal as weak. In an opinion publicly released Tuesday, Judge Thompson M. Dietz agreed with Thalle Construction Co. Inc. that the Corps didn't conduct a fair evaluation of its bid prior to awarding a contract for constructing a canal in Florida's Everglades Agricultural Area to its competitor, Phillips & Jordan LLC. The court ordered that no more work be done under the contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS