Comcast Injury Suit's Transfer Reversed After COVID Kerfuffle

By Craig Clough (May 4, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- In a "procedurally unusual case," the Pennsylvania Superior Court Wednesday reversed a trial court's transfer of a personal injury suit against Comcast Corp. from Philadelphia County to Montgomery County, saying that a COVID-caused mix-up contributed to the trial court mistakenly ruling the plaintiff did not respond to Comcast's transfer request. The three-judge panel for the Superior Court of Pennsylvania remanded the case back to the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia County for further proceedings and said the trial court didn't establish that Philadelphia is an "oppressive or vexatious" forum that warrants a transfer due to the inadvertent mix-up. "In this...

