AARP Urges 2nd Circ. To Review ERISA Anti-Cutback Ruling

By Beverly Banks (May 5, 2022, 8:34 PM EDT) -- AARP backed seven workers' bid to have the full Second Circuit reevaluate a panel's decision concluding that a union's pension fund did not violate ERISA's anti-cutback rule by requiring employees to stop working before receiving early retirement benefits, arguing that the ruling contradicts U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In a brief filed Wednesday and dated April 22, AARP asked the Second Circuit to grant a petition from seven workers for an en banc rehearing of the court's March decision. The three-judge panel determined that the U.A. Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 22 Pension Fund did not violate the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS