Insurer Tells 9th Circ. Skiers Distorting Quarantine Coverage

By Eli Flesch (May 5, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A group of ski pass holders shouldn't be entitled to coverage for the cost of the passes because Vail Resorts shut down its slopes during the coronavirus pandemic, the pass holders' insurer said, urging the Ninth Circuit to toss the skiers' appeal. United Specialty Insurance Co. said in a 58-page opening brief filed Wednesday that Ann C. Hoak and other ski pass holders misinterpreted the meaning of quarantine to try to secure coverage for passes that were rendered useless when the pandemic forced Vail's shutdowns. An insurer for a group of ski pass holders at Vail Resorts argued to the Ninth...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS