State Actions Show NFTs Can't Escape Securities Regulation

By Sarah Paul, Adam Pollet and Andrea Gordon (May 5, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- On April 13, Texas and Alabama state securities regulators issued separate emergency cease-and-desist orders against Sand Vegas Casino Club and its two co-founders.[1] The cease-and-desist orders allege that the respondents perpetuated a fraudulent securities scheme by issuing more than 12,000 nonfungible tokens to fund the creation of virtual casinos in several metaverses, as well as an online casino accessible through the internet, which they are referring to as the Web 2.0 casino.[2] To date, there has been a notable lack of guidance and enforcement from securities regulators regarding nonfungible tokens. This action and other recent inquiries demonstrate that securities regulators, including...

