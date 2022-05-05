Real Estate Rumors: JPMorgan, Mulligan Security, UDR

By Andrew McIntyre (May 5, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has loaned $96.4 million to a Starwood Capital Group venture for a West Palm Beach, Florida, apartment tower project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The loan to Starwood, Winter Properties and Hyperion Group is for 350 S. Australian Ave., where the venture plans to build a 22-story tower, according to the report. Mulligan Security has inked a deal to lease 9.087 square feet on Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The deal is for space on floor 17 of 370 Seventh Ave., a 411,000-square-foot tower that's owned by Feil Organization, and Mulligan...

