Feds Can't Justify Oil And Gas Royalty Rule, 10th Circ. Told

By Keith Goldberg (May 5, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The federal government's justification for an Obama-era rule changing how royalties on federal and tribal oil and gas leases are calculated effectively gives it unlimited and unprecedented discretion over royalty valuation, the American Petroleum Institute told the Tenth Circuit. The API told the Tenth Circuit in a reply brief Wednesday that the government's defense of the rule "essentially seeks unfettered discretion over federal royalty valuation, detached from decades of interpretation and application of the governing statutes and basic principles of federal royalty valuation, with no justification in the record for such a departure." The group is challenging government arguments that a...

