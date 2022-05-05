Ex-K&L Gates Atty Can't Loosen Bail Restrictions, Feds Say

By Max Jaeger (May 5, 2022, 1:37 PM EDT) -- The former K&L Gates LLP partner charged with cyberstalking former colleagues cannot be allowed to shed an ankle monitor and leave home confinement simply because he is following the conditions of his bail, federal prosecutors told a New York judge on Wednesday. Willie Dennis, a former corporate transactional partner who is charged with sending harassing messages to former colleagues, says the court should remove the monitor and let him leave home without prior approval, because he's complied with orders limiting his travel and contact with alleged victims. But the court already denied Dennis once in January — when he claimed the...

