Sills Cummis Must Face Malpractice Claim Over Musician Suit

By Bill Wichert (May 5, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The former manager for Nile Rodgers has won the blessing of a New Jersey state judge to add a legal malpractice claim to his lawsuit accusing Sills Cummis & Gross PC and a firm attorney of overbilling him in a contract action against the musician and abandoning that case. In a two-page order, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham on Wednesday granted Peter Herman's motion to file a second amended complaint that tacks on the malpractice claim alleging Sills Cummis and firm member Joseph B. Fiorenzo were negligent in representing him in the underlying settled suit against Rodgers and related parties....

