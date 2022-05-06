Litigation Funder Validity Finance Hires First CMO

By Jessica Corso (May 6, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Validity Finance has announced the addition of its first-ever chief marketing officer alongside two other new hires, including a former Baker Botts LLP attorney in Houston who will counsel the company on patent matters. John Neidecker, who has over 20 years of experience managing the marketing departments of law firms, has joined Validity as the first chief marketing officer in its four-year history. His hiring was announced on Thursday alongside Michelle Eber, who joins the company's Houston office as portfolio counsel, and Abe Sutton, a former real estate attorney at Windels Marx who is welcomed as corporate counsel in...

