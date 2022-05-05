Insurers Seek Claimants' Names In Asbestos Trust Row

By Matthew Santoni (May 5, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Insurers for a Honeywell unit told a Pennsylvania bankruptcy judge Thursday to keep the names of asbestos injury claimants unsealed, arguing that making the names public would help make the asbestos claim process more transparent to combat fraud. Honeywell International and the North American Refractories Co. Asbestos Personal Injury Trust had resolved an earlier conflict by naming the attorneys and law firms representing claimants who allegedly submitted insufficient "check-the-box" affidavits of asbestos exposure. But in video arguments Thursday, insurers who intervened in the case told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Thomas P. Agresti that the court should keep public the names of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS