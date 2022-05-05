Cognizant Must Hand Over Docs In Ex-Execs' Bribery Case

By Jack Queen (May 5, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has ordered Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. to hand over troves of documents from an internal corruption investigation to a pair of indicted former executives who are accused of arranging a $2 million bribe in exchange for a construction permit in India. Cognizant, an information technology services and consulting company, can't invoke attorney-client privilege to withhold a broad range of documents because it largely waived privilege by cooperating with the government to avoid prosecution, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty found in an opinion unsealed Wednesday. The ruling closes one front in a sprawling and costly web of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS