Prof. Cleared Of Fraud In China Case, But Is Hit Over Taxes

By Max Jaeger (May 5, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois math professor was acquitted Wednesday of grant fraud charges stemming from a Trump-era program to combat trade secret theft, but he was convicted on tax charges related to a Chinese bank account he controlled. U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle dismissed two counts of wire fraud against MingQing Xiao after the Southern Illinois University professor argued in a motion for acquittal that prosecutors hadn't shown a shred of evidence he lied on federal grant applications about alleged ties to a Chinese university and a state-run science foundation. A jury dismissed one related count of making false statements but convicted...

