Warren Presses Fidelity On Letting Bitcoin In 401(k) Plans

By Elise Hansen (May 5, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith told Fidelity they're concerned about the investment manager's plan to allow retirement portfolios to hold bitcoin, questioning the "appropriateness" of the move. Warren of Massachusetts and Smith of Minnesota on Wednesday sought information about Fidelity Investments' risk assessment of bitcoin, including how the company plans to address investor education and the cryptocurrency's price volatility. "Investing in cryptocurrencies is a risky and speculative gamble, and we are concerned that Fidelity would take these risks with millions of Americans' retirement savings," the senators wrote. Fidelity, one of the largest financial services providers, announced last week that...

