Illumina Told To Pay $334M In DNA Sequencing Patent Trial

By Ryan Davis (May 6, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury decided Friday that Illumina willfully infringed two Complete Genomics Inc. DNA sequencing patents and should pay $334 million in damages, while also invalidating three Illumina patents that CGI was accused of infringing in counterclaims. Complete Genomics Inc. won a sweeping court victory Friday over rival Illumina. (iStock.com) On the second day of deliberations after a trial that began April 25 before Judge Maryellen Noreika, the jury handed CGI, a unit of China's BGI Ltd., a sweeping victory against its rival in the DNA sequencing market. The verdict that Illumina's infringement was willful means the judge could choose...

