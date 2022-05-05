Times Square Marriott To Pay $3M In NY Severance Probe

By Abby Wargo (May 5, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Marriott Marquis in Times Square agreed to shell out $2.95 million after an investigation found the hotel had capped its nonunionized workers' severance pay in violation of state law, the New York State attorney general's office said Thursday. The agreement stems from an April 2021 investigation by the labor bureau of the state attorney general's office after the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square fired over 800 workers the month before and shorted nonunion members on severance pay, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a news release. Under the deal, Marriott will pay more than 500 individual workers...

