Mo. Senate Throws Lifeline To $2.3B Power Line Project

By Keith Goldberg (May 5, 2022, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The proposed $2.35 billion Grain Belt Express high-voltage power line got a reprieve late Wednesday when the Missouri state Senate exempted it from eminent domain legislation aimed at undoing the approval of the project. H.B. 2005, as passed by the state House of Representatives in March, would have retroactively stripped state utility regulators' 2019 approval of the long-gestating Invenergy LLC interstate transmission project aimed at shipping wind-generated power across the Midwest. However, the state Senate approved amendments grandfathering the Grain Belt Express from the bill's new restrictions on long-distance transmission development and the developers' ability to condemn land via eminent domain...

