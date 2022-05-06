Balch & Bingham Hires Atty To Lead Texas Litigation Practice

By Michelle Casady (May 6, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Balch & Bingham LLP has hired a former Foley & Lardner LLP trial partner to lead its litigation practice in Texas. Audrey Momanee joined the firm's Houston office on May 5, after spending her entire legal career of more than 15 years beginning with Gardere Wynne Sewell LLP, which merged with Foley in 2018. She focuses her practice on the energy industry, manufacturing, construction and health care. She told Law360 on Friday that the opportunity to lead the Texas litigation group made moving to Balch & Bingham something she couldn't pass up. "I think at this point in my career, I...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS